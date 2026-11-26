However, these emerging markets hold less than one-tenth of India's Grade A office inventory, highlighting the potential gap between talent availability and formal office infrastructure.

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Four cities to watch

Coimbatore: A growing talent hub

Coimbatore has an estimated 660,000 professionals, making it one of the larger talent pools among the four cities. Its established industrial base, engineering capabilities and technology services ecosystem could help attract companies seeking skilled employees outside expensive metropolitan markets. The availability of suitable Grade A offices will be important in supporting larger corporate expansions.

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Kochi: Kerala's commercial opportunity

Kochi has an estimated 540,000 professionals. Its connectivity, educated workforce and expanding services economy make it a potential destination for technology, business services and other knowledge-intensive operations. Competitive operating costs could also appeal to companies seeking additional locations beyond Bengaluru and Chennai.

Indore: Central India's emerging contender

Indore has approximately 570,000 professionals, according to the report. Its location in central India and growing professional workforce could support expansion in information technology, business services and corporate support functions. Further investment in office infrastructure and connectivity will be key to translating its talent advantage into sustained leasing demand.

Bhubaneswar: A smaller market with potential

Bhubaneswar has an estimated 210,000 professionals, making it the smallest talent pool among these four cities. Nevertheless, its developing technology ecosystem and institutional talent base could help it attract smaller technology teams and service operations before larger occupiers consider substantial expansions.

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Can talent translate into office demand?

The economics are increasingly attractive. Cushman & Wakefield estimates that employment costs can be up to 25% lower in select Tier II locations, while employee attrition may be 20-30% lower than in larger markets.

The opportunity also comes as India strengthens its position in global commercial real estate. The country accounted for nearly 60% of Asia-Pacific Grade A office net absorption between 2022 and 2025, the report said.

However, growth will depend on more than lower costs. Reliable infrastructure, transport connectivity, quality office buildings and access to specialised talent will determine which cities can attract sustained corporate investment.