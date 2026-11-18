The patent, numbered 5683222, was granted in the second half of 2025, nearly eight years after the application was filed on November 21, 2017.

How does the technology claim to make gold?

Gold has 79 protons, while mercury has 80. Changing mercury into gold would therefore require changing its atomic nucleus by removing or displacing a proton. This is known as nuclear transmutation and cannot happen through an ordinary chemical reaction.

Kumar's GNT system uses a specially designed apparatus called the 'Boom Tube'. It has antennas made from an aluminium alloy, connected to a high-power, high-frequency generator. The setup also controls temperature and pressure inside a vacuum environment.

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The process has two stages. First, a disassociating frequency is used to separate the target element from the compound containing it. A second, element-specific transmutation frequency is then applied to try to change the element's nucleus.

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"Every element has a unique frequency, or set of frequencies, that can break its chemical bonds and separate it from a compound," Kumar told TOI.

Tests reported gold, silver in mercury samples

The patent documents describe tests using mercuric sulphate mixed with distilled water. Some of the mixture was left untreated as a control, while the rest was processed through the GNT reactor.

Laboratory analysis using Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) reportedly found gold in both processed samples. One had 1.91 mg per litre of gold and the other 2.3 mg per litre. The second sample also contained 11 mg per litre of silver.

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The reported mercury content fell from 33.45 gm to 8.67 gm, while sulphur remained broadly unchanged at around 8.5 gm.

Does this prove mercury became gold?

Not yet. ICP-AES can detect and measure elements, but it cannot establish how an element came to be present in a sample.

So, detecting gold does not by itself prove that mercury was converted into gold through nuclear transmutation. Independent testing, repeated experiments and further analysis of the detected elements would be needed to establish the claim.

Kumar said the technology could eventually have applications in several fields. "The GNT could eventually find applications in energy, medicine, genetics, industry and space," he said.