“At first, I couldn't believe what my friend was telling me! It was only when I checked the Big Ticket website and saw the results for myself that I realised we had actually won. I was so happy!” he shared.

Friends plan to start a business

Shafi works at a supermarket and has been buying Big Ticket entries with a group of 15 to 20 friends. Now, the group hopes to sell the gold bar and use the money to start a business together in the UAE.

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“We've been thinking about starting a business in the UAE, and this win could help us take a step towards making that happen. We're really happy and grateful for the win,” he added.

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As of November 16, 24-karat gold in the UAE was trading at more than Dh460 per gram. This puts the potential value of a 200-gram bar at over Dh92,000 (around ₹21.8 lakh). The value could change depending on gold prices when the winners sell it.

Another group plans to clear loans

Another winner, 25-year-old Indian sales professional Anshad VM, lives in Al Ain and has been buying two to three tickets every month with a group of 25 friends.

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“I was completely surprised when I heard the news! We've been buying tickets together for two years, so it was really exciting to finally win," Anshad said.

The group plans to sell the gold bar and split the money equally. Several members have outstanding loans, while Anshad wants to use his share to support his family in Kerala.

“This win will really help us with some of our financial commitments, and I'm happy that I can use my share for my family. We'll definitely continue participating together,” he added.

Must Read: India's gem and jewellery exports jump 34% to $2.92 billion in October; gold jewellery leads growth

Two more winners

Md Saiful Islam, a 36-year-old Bangladeshi expat who has lived in Sharjah for 15 years, also won. He runs a printing press and buys Big Ticket entries individually.

“I was really happy when I found out that I had won! I don't participate very often, so it felt really good to receive such exciting news.”

The other two winners were UAE national Ahmed Alketbi, whose winning ticket number was 236854, and Indian expat Mohamed Muslim, who won with ticket number 197099.

Big Ticket's November promotion continues with a Dh25-million grand prize set to be announced on December 3. Five consolation winners will get Dh100,000 each, while three weekly e-draws will offer four winners Dh25,000 each.

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Three selected customers can also win up to Dh1 million in the Big Spin on January 3. Two Dream Car prizes are also on offer, with a Nissan Patrol on December 3 and a BMW M440i on January 3.