'Twice the size of the Taj Mahal': NASA warns of massive asteroid hurtling toward Earth

A massive asteroid, 2014 TN17, is heading toward Earth at a staggering speed of 77,282 km/h, NASA has warned. While it will pass at a safe distance, its classification as a "potentially hazardous asteroid" (PHA) has drawn attention from astronomers worldwide.

Measuring 540 feet (165 meters) wide—twice the size of the Taj Mahal—2014 TN17 belongs to the Apollo group of near-Earth objects, a class of asteroids that cross Earth's orbital path. Although its trajectory currently poses no threat, its designation as a PHA means it warrants continuous monitoring. Any future shifts in its orbit, whether due to gravitational forces or cosmic impacts, could alter its path.

Related Articles

According to NASA, the asteroid will make its closest approach on March 26, 2025, at 5:04 PM IST, coming within 5 million kilometers of Earth—more than 13 times the Earth-Moon distance.

NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), along with global space agencies, tracks such asteroids using telescopes, radar systems, and even amateur astronomers. While 2014 TN17’s current path is safe, many asteroids remain undetected until they approach Earth, highlighting the need for constant vigilance.

If an asteroid of this size were to collide with Earth, the consequences would be devastating. Scientists estimate that a 540-foot impactor would unleash energy equivalent to hundreds of nuclear explosions, causing massive destruction, firestorms, and long-term climate effects. For context, the 1908 Tunguska event, which flattened 2,000 square kilometers of Siberian forest, was caused by an object half the size of 2014 TN17.