What is Norovirus? Caribbean Princess cruise ship outbreak sparks global concern

Amid the global Hantavirus scare, now another contagious breakout of norovirus has come to light with 102 passengers of a cruise ship being infected with the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The predominant symptoms were vomiting and diarrhea, and the agency cited norovirus as the cause.

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The CDC said the outbreak was reported on May 7 during the ship’s April 28 to May 11 voyage through the Caribbean.

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Princess Cruises said “a limited number of individuals reported mild gastrointestinal illness” during the voyage from Port Everglades in Florida. “We quickly disinfected every area of the ship and added extra sanitizing throughout the voyage,” the company said in a statement.

The incident comes shortly after another cruise ship reported a separate hantavirus outbreak that reportedly led to nearly 150 infections and three deaths.

The latest outbreak has once again drawn attention to norovirus, a highly contagious virus often referred to as the “winter vomiting bug.” The virus is one of the leading causes of acute gastroenteritis — inflammation of the stomach and intestines — and is known for spreading rapidly in crowded and enclosed environments such as cruise ships, schools, hospitals and care homes.

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What is norovirus?

Norovirus is a group of viruses that causes sudden gastrointestinal illness, primarily affecting the stomach and intestines. It is considered extremely infectious because even a very small number of virus particles can make a person sick.

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Health experts say infected individuals can shed billions of virus particles through vomit or stool, allowing the disease to spread quickly among people in close proximity. Cruise ships are especially vulnerable because passengers often share dining spaces, recreational facilities and living quarters.

The virus is not related to influenza, despite sometimes being referred to as a “stomach flu.” Instead, it specifically attacks the digestive system and can infect people of all age groups.

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What are the symptoms?

Symptoms usually begin suddenly within 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus. The most common symptoms include:

Vomiting

Watery diarrhoea

Nausea

Stomach cramps

Mild fever

Headache

Body aches

Fatigue or weakness

Most infections last between one and three days, although symptoms can be more severe in young children, elderly individuals and people with weakened immune systems.

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How it spreads?

Norovirus spreads very easily through contaminated food, water, surfaces and direct contact with infected individuals. The virus can also spread when tiny particles from vomit become airborne and land on surfaces or food.

Common modes of transmission include:

Eating contaminated food

Drinking contaminated water

Touching infected surfaces

Sharing utensils or personal items

Close contact with infected people

The virus is known for surviving on surfaces for extended periods, making outbreaks difficult to contain once they begin.

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Why are outbreaks common on cruise ships?

Cruise ships are considered high-risk environments for norovirus outbreaks because thousands of passengers and crew members live in close quarters for days or weeks at a time. Shared dining halls, recreational areas and cabins create ideal conditions for rapid transmission.

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Health experts also note that norovirus outbreaks tend to rise during colder months when people spend more time indoors in crowded settings. In addition, the virus frequently evolves into new strains, meaning people can become infected multiple times throughout their lives.