BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Speaking to Business Today, he spells out his vision, immediate priorities, the time that the deal will take to conclude and how the new entity has been ring-fenced from any of the investigations by SEBI and the SFIO, mostly related to its erstwhile promoters.
US based drug makers lobby group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has complained that the positive signals given by India
The experts discussed the formation of a model that is collaborative with like-minded institutions trying to make an impact across various verticals of healthcare.
We will need to focus on true breakthroughs, therapies that are truly transformative - either life enhancing or meaningfully life changing.
Sun Pharma in a BSE filing said that its net profit was adversely impacted by one-time deferred tax adjustment of Rs 513 crore related to changes in US tax rates.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces