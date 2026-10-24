IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians appoint Kieron Pollard as Head Coach, Nita Ambani welcomes move

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Nita M. Ambani, co-owner of Mumbai Indians, welcomed the decision and highlighted Pollard’s contribution to the franchise over the years.

“Pollard joined Mumbai Indians as a young 22-year-old and, over the past sixteen years, has become an integral part of our family,” Ambani said in an official statement.

“As a player, he gave us many unforgettable moments, and as a coach, he has continued to share his experience, passion and deep understanding of the game,” she added.

Ambani said Pollard understood the significance of representing Mumbai Indians and expressed confidence in his leadership.

“I am confident that he will bring the same commitment, belief and determination to this role. I wish him every success as he leads the team into its next chapter,” she said.

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Kieron Pollard reacts to head coach appointment

Reacting to his elevation, Pollard described the appointment as an honour and acknowledged the importance of Mumbai Indians in his professional journey.

“It is an honour to take on the role of Head Coach of Mumbai Indians. MI has been a huge part of my life and career, and the bond I share with this team, the players and the Paltan means a great deal to me,” Pollard said.

He also thanked Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and the franchise for their trust in him.

“I look forward to working closely with the players and support staff, building on the team’s legacy, helping our talent grow and giving the Paltan many more reasons to celebrate,” he added.

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Mumbai Indians look to strengthen coaching setup

Pollard’s appointment reflects Mumbai Indians’ focus on continuity, talent development and strengthening team culture. Having experienced the demands of modern T20 cricket as both a player and a coach, he brings tactical knowledge and familiarity with the franchise’s expectations.

Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles, with their championship victories coming in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.