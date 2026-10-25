After 18 years: Nike returns to IPL through multi-year partnership with Mumbai Indians

Nike said the collaboration will also bring its apparel to Mumbai Indians’ fan base, with products inspired by the club’s identity, energy and culture. The company described the move as an important step in its continued investment in cricket and in supporting Indian athletes and fans over the long term.

New kits in 2027

Mumbai Indians players and staff will begin wearing Nike team gear this month, according to the announcement. However, fans will have to wait until closer to the 2027 seasons for the first look at the new Nike-designed kits for the men’s and women’s teams.

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The franchise said the new apparel will be revealed ahead of the respective 2027 campaigns. Details of fan merchandise and additional Nike x Mumbai Indians collections are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

What the brands said

Nike said the partnership creates an opportunity to “connect cricket and culture, inspire the next generation, and take the spirit of MI and Mumbai to fans around the world.” The brand positioned the deal as a bridge between elite sport and Mumbai’s wider cultural identity.

Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in global T20 cricket, said the collaboration marks a new chapter for the team, its players and its fan community, known as the “Paltan.” The club’s blue-and-gold identity will remain central to the partnership’s product and storytelling plans.

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A major cricket move for Nike

The deal marks a significant return for Nike to the IPL space. The sportswear giant had earlier been associated with the Deccan Chargers in 2008, making this its first IPL kit partnership in 18 years. However, The association lasted just one season.

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For Mumbai Indians, the agreement adds a global sportswear partner at a time when cricket’s commercial and lifestyle appeal continues to expand in India. The partnership is expected to extend beyond on-field kits into fan-facing apparel, strengthening the franchise’s connection with younger audiences and Mumbai’s streetwear culture.

Rivals’ playbook

Nike’s Mumbai Indians deal puts it in direct competition with Puma and Adidas, both of which have expanded their cricket portfolios in India. Puma has been Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s official kit partner since 2021 and signed a multi-year agreement with Delhi Capitals covering the men’s IPL and women’s WPL teams, including training wear, travel gear and athleisure.

Adidas, meanwhile, holds the official kit sponsorship of the Indian national cricket team in a deal running until March 2028, supplying match, training and travel kits for the men’s, women’s and youth sides.