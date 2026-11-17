“A new role. A bond that lasts forever,” CSK said in its official announcement. The franchise added that Dhoni had been at the heart of its journey since the beginning and would continue guiding the next generation of Super Kings.

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“From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home,” the statement read.

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What CSK owners N Srinivasan, Rupa Gurunath said on Dhoni's appointment

CSK owner N Srinivasan highlighted the trust and understanding that have defined his relationship with Dhoni over nearly two decades.

“There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between,” Srinivasan said.

He added, “Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don’t question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible.”

Recalling his decision to bring Dhoni into the franchise in 2008, Srinivasan said, “In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK... It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is.”

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CSK owner Rupa Gurunath also praised Dhoni’s contribution, highlighting his leadership, humility and connection with supporters.

“A player like MS Dhoni comes along once in a lifetime. We are fortunate, and deeply grateful, that he has been with CSK since its inception and has laid the foundation for everything this team is,” she said.

Gurunath added that Dhoni’s experience would be invaluable during the transition, particularly with several young players in the squad.

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How was Dhoni's time with CSK?

CSK managing director KS Viswanathan said Dhoni’s legacy extended beyond trophies, pointing to his special connection with Chennai.

“He embraced the city, and the city embraced him as one of its own,” Viswanathan said, adding that the trophies would be remembered alongside the manner in which the team won them.

Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 championships. He is the franchise’s second-highest run-scorer, with 5,314 runs, and its most-capped player, with 272 appearances.