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IPL 2027: Goa likely to host auction on December 16 as BCCI informs franchises

IPL 2027: Goa likely to host auction on December 16 as BCCI informs franchises

The IPL auction has been held outside India for the past three editions. Dubai hosted the auction before Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, staged the mega auction. The most recent edition was held in Abu Dhabi

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 10:04 PM IST
IPL 2027: Goa likely to host auction on December 16 as BCCI informs franchisesThe auction will be a key event for franchises as they prepare their squads for the 2027 season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction is likely to be held in Goa on December 16, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the 10 franchises. The auction briefing for the teams is scheduled for December 15, a day before the bidding event.

According to a source quoted by news agency PTI, the BCCI has communicated the auction date to all participating teams. The development marks the return of the IPL auction to India after three consecutive editions were held overseas.

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“The BCCI has informed the teams on the date of the auction, which is December 16, and the auction briefing will be held on December 15,” a source told PTI.

READ THIS: 'It's time for Dadagiri': Ahead of IPL 2027, Delhi Capitals appoint Sourav Ganguly as head coach

The auction will be a key event for franchises as they prepare their squads for the 2027 season. Teams will look to assess their existing player combinations, identify gaps and make strategic decisions to strengthen their line-ups ahead of the new campaign.

IPL auction returns to India after three overseas editions

The IPL auction has been held outside India for the past three editions. Dubai hosted the auction before Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, staged the mega auction. The most recent edition was held in Abu Dhabi.

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The decision to host the 2027 auction in Goa brings the event back to Indian shores after the overseas venues of recent years.

The IPL auction is one of the most closely watched events in the cricket calendar, with franchises competing to secure players who can strengthen their squads. Team management typically evaluates player performances, availability, team balance and budget constraints before entering the bidding process.

ALSO READ: IPL auction returns to India after 3 years! BCCI confirms Goa as venue for 2027 mega event

What to expect from the IPL 2027 auction

With the date now communicated to the franchises, preparations are expected to gather pace in the coming weeks. The December 15 briefing will provide teams with an opportunity to receive the relevant auction details ahead of the bidding on December 16.

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Franchises will be keen to make calculated investments while balancing their spending limits and squad requirements. The availability of domestic and overseas players, along with the teams’ retention and release decisions, will shape their auction strategies.

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Published on: Oct 17, 2026 10:04 PM IST
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