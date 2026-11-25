Pant remains India’s highest-ranked Test batter after moving up one place to sixth, following his fluent 128 in Wellington. Captain Shubman Gill rose three places to seventh after scoring 98, while left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal jumped five spots to ninth after making 85.

The gains came after India piled up 720 for 9 in their only innings in the drawn Test, a performance the ICC said triggered a significant reshuffle in the batting rankings.

England’s Harry Brook and Joe Root continue to hold the top two positions in the batting rankings, while South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has moved to third.

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Bumrah closes in on No. 1

Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket match haul against New Zealand lifted the India pace spearhead three places to joint-second in the Test bowling rankings. He now shares the position with England fast bowler Ollie Robinson.

Australia's left-armer Mitchell Starc remains the only bowler above the pair, though, according to ICC rankings, he is 25 rating points clear of Bumrah and Robinson. Bumrah’s rise puts him within striking distance of a return to the No. 1 Test bowling ranking.

What it means for India

With Pant, Gill and Jaiswal all in the top 10, India now possess one of the most formidable batting line-ups in Test cricket. Bumrah’s return to the top two adds further balance to a side that will look to build on its Wellington batting effort in the remainder of the series.

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India’s Next Test

India will next face New Zealand in the second and final Test of the series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, beginning Friday, November 27 and running until December 1.

After the Wellington draw, Shubman Gill’s side will aim to convert their batting momentum into a series win, while Jasprit Bumrah will look to build on his rise to joint-second in the ICC Test bowling rankings.

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The match is also important for India’s ICC World Test Championship hopes, with the side currently fourth in the standings after the opening draw.