Apple will fix battery health issues in iPhone 11 models with next iOS update

Apple will fix the battery health issues that have popped up in some of the older iPhones including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Cupertino-giant will recalibrate battery capacity and peak performance capacity on the iPhone 11 series to fix the battery health issues. A software bug related to how the battery health is reported for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro was discovered recently. The battery health estimates are being reported inaccurately for some users due to a software bug.

"iOS 14.5 includes an update to address a calibration bug that could lead to inaccurate estimates of battery health for some users on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The update will recalibrate the battery health reporting system, including the maximum capacity and peak performance capability. The recalibration time will vary based on device usage," Apple said in a statement.

Some of the symptoms of the software bug include unexpected battery drain, reduced peak performance capability in some cases. Some users might see the maximum battery capacity percentages that are lower than expected while some might receive notification about the battery service.

However, no matter the irregular battery health estimates have not affected the actual battery health of the iPhone 11 models, the batteries are behaving as expected.

However, Apple plans to fix the issue with its new software update. The update would recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability. However, during the recalibration, the maximum capacity percentage displayed will not change but once the process is completed the percentage will be updated to a more accurate value. The process would take a week's time for most users but it could take longer for some users. After the completion of the recalibration process, the maximum capacity and peak performance capability will be updated.

Apple had said that the recalibration process might not for some users. These users will be notified about the same via a message and a free battery replacement will be recommended by the company. This could happen if the battery health is degraded already or will degrade soon. However, the battery can be replaced free of cost and once that is done, the performance will be restored to full capacity.

"We advise users to wait until recalibration is complete to contact AppleCare or visit an Authorized Service Provider. If a user is approaching the end of their warranty period, a complimentary extension to battery coverage will be provided. If a user previously paid for an out-of-warranty battery replacement from an Authorized Service Provider after seeing a degraded battery message or from experiencing unexpected battery behavior, we will be providing them a refund through AppleCare," Apple's support page reads.