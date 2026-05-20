Apple is likely to open a second retail store in Bengaluru East: Report

Apple is expanding its India footprint with another retail store likely in the plans for next year. According to a Moneycontrol report, the iPhone-maker is planning to open a second retail store in Bengaluru, highlighting Apple’s increasing focus on the country’s booming consumer market.

The upcoming retail expansion in India was indicated by a series of job postings listed under “Bengaluru East” on Apple’s careers page, spanning customer-facing, specialists and leadership roles. Since the job posting mentions east of Bengaluru, the store is anticipated to be at the Phoenix Marketcity mall in Whitefield–Mahadevapura IT corridor.

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The job postings come just a few months after Apple announced a second retail store in Mumbai, Borivali and Delhi NCR, with a second store located in Noida. Similar job postings were also spotted for Hyderabad earlier this year, hinting at Apple's plans to grow its retail network in major Indian urban centres.

It is suggested that Apple could open its first retail store in Hyderabad by the end of 2026, and its second store in Bengaluru at the beginning of 2027.

At a recent earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted that he is “over the moon excited” about India "I think it's a huge opportunity for us. We've been focused on this for a while. It's the second largest smartphone market in the world and the third largest PC market," he said.

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Cook also said, “It has been wonderful to see how we’ve continued to grow in India in recent years, part of our larger efforts to connect with even more customers in emerging markets all over the world.”

In addition, Apple India saw double-digit growth across its iPhone, Mac, and iPad segments for the first time, signalling broader product adoption beyond just iPhones. Therefore, India remains a crucial market for the company and is expected to play an important role in its long-term growth strategy, retail expansion, and manufacturing ambitions.