Prime Focus AI venture Brahma AI reaches $2 billion valuation with ₹1,437 crore fund raise

Post-transaction, Prime Focus will retain approximately 66% economic ownership in Brahma AI through its UK-based visual effects subsidiary DNEG, though its voting rights will drop to 24.99%, meaning it will no longer consolidate Brahma AI as a subsidiary.

Prabhu Narasimhan, Founder and CEO of Brahma AI, said the fresh capital will primarily be deployed for research and development, with a focus on building interactive digital humans and expanding the company's AI capabilities.

Brahma AI also plans to use the funds to scale its go-to-market operations, particularly in the US, and accelerate product development to meet rising enterprise demand for secure, branded AI-generated content.

What Brahma AI does

Brahma AI is an AI-native operating system for enterprise audiovisual content, combining Hollywood-grade content technology with generative AI to help large organisations create, manage and distribute video, audio and immersive experiences at scale.

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Its platform integrates products such as ATMAN, a photoreal digital human engine, and VAANI, a multilingual voice and lip-sync localisation tool, and serves global anchor customers including Warner Bros., the NBA and Mayo Clinic across media and entertainment, sports, healthcare and advertising verticals.

The company, which evolved from Prime Focus's CLEAR AI media asset management system, has previously won a Technology & Engineering Emmy Award for its AI-based media technology.

AI-powered localisation for a global Ramayana

For Ramayana, Brahma AI is being used as a high-end localisation engine to make the epic feel native in dozens of languages. Its VAANI lip-sync and voice technology re-animates actors’ mouth movements to match translated dialogue in English and other languages, while preserving the original performance and voice identity.

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The AI-powered post-dubbing system, which recently won Brahma AI a Technology & Engineering Emmy, is central to the film’s plan to release in nearly 50 languages with seamless, movie-quality sync for global audiences.

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For Prime Focus, the deal effectively separates the high-growth AI platform's funding from its established visual effects and animation business, while allowing the group to retain a majority economic stake in a potential future listing or further fundraising.