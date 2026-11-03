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IIT students study Sanskrit and shastras to strengthen reasoning skills, says IISc professor

IIT students study Sanskrit and shastras to strengthen reasoning skills, says IISc professor

The professor welcomed the approach, emphasising that intellectual inquiry and logical reasoning matter more than reaching a predetermined conclusion

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 3:50 AM IST
IIT students study Sanskrit and shastras to strengthen reasoning skills, says IISc professor IISc Bengaluru professor Prathosh AP

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes education and the future of work, IISc Bengaluru professor Prathosh AP has highlighted the importance of traditional Indian knowledge systems in developing critical thinking, logical reasoning and a sense of responsibility. He revealed that several students from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), including high-performing Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) candidates, are studying Sanskrit and shastras under his guidance.

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In a video shared on social media, the professor argued that the purpose of education should extend beyond securing admission to a prestigious institution, landing a high-paying job and accumulating wealth. According to him, studying traditional texts can encourage students to question established ideas, examine arguments and develop a deeper understanding of life.

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Why IIT students are turning to Shastras

Professor Prathosh AP shared the example of a student who had studied Nyaya Shastra, an Indian philosophical tradition focused on logic and methods of acquiring knowledge, for five years. The student reportedly wanted to challenge the professor's arguments and prove him wrong.

The professor welcomed the approach, emphasising that intellectual inquiry and logical reasoning matter more than reaching a predetermined conclusion. He said students could even adopt materialist philosophical positions, provided their conclusions were supported by rigorous reasoning.

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He described shastras as a means of developing the ability to think independently rather than merely accepting established beliefs.

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AI, ethics and the relevance of Dharma

The professor also connected traditional Indian philosophy with the growing influence of artificial intelligence. While technological advances are making AI systems increasingly powerful, he argued that society must also consider how these technologies should be developed and used.

Referring to the Mahabharata, he stressed that algorithms should ultimately contribute to improving human life. He raised concerns about the consequences of placing powerful technologies in the hands of people who lack an understanding of dharma, or ethical responsibility.

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He also discussed modern AI concepts, including transformer architecture and mathematical representations of words, while cautioning against reducing ancient texts to claims that they had predicted contemporary scientific discoveries.

According to him, the value of studying shastras lies in the intellectual development they encourage, rather than simply finding parallels with modern science.

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Can studying Nyaya Shastra improve scientific learning?

Prathosh AP outlined three dimensions of traditional knowledge: intellectual, social and metaphysical. He argued that prolonged engagement with Nyaya Shastra can strengthen reasoning skills and help learners approach complex subjects systematically.

He claimed that someone who had studied Nyaya Shastra for 12 years could be taught quantum physics and mathematics within a year. He also said he had conducted experiments to support this assertion.

At the metaphysical level, he referred to the Upanishads and their discussions about wealth, happiness and liberation, including the dialogue between Yajnavalkya and Maitreyi in the Brihadaranyaka Upanishad.

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Published on: Nov 4, 2026 3:50 AM IST
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