ChatGPT app can now remember more about your conversations; Without a paid subscription

OpenAI is rolling out an upgraded version of ChatGPT’s memory feature that offers users a more personalised experience, with context to past conversations. In addition to the enhancement, the memory feature will also be rolled out to free-tier users for the first time. The feature was first introduced in April 2024. Later, the company improved its capabilities to use information from a user's past conversations more intelligently and released the first version of Dreaming.

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“Over the last year, dreaming supplemented saved memories to create a step-function improvement in ChatGPT's ability to personalize responses and offset the staleness of saved memories. However, it has historically been insufficient as a standalone memory system,” OpenAI explains.

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ChatGPT memory feature upgrade

According to OpenAI’s blog post, the new memory architecture is built on top of its "dreaming" system, which automatically identifies information from past conversations. It also lets users see and review the memories that ChatGPT has created about them.

The feature also includes a new Memory Summary page where users can acces a summary of what ChatGPT has learned from previous conversations. They can also update the information or provide information about specific topics. ChatGPT's memory learns about users based on three things: remembers useful information, respects preferences and personal rules, and maintains relevancy.

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The upgraded memory feature is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users in the US. OpenAI has also doubled the capacity for memory storage. In addition, the feature will also be rolled out to free users.

OpenAI said, “Recent improvements reduced the compute required to serve dreaming to Free users by approximately 5x, making it possible to begin rolling out dreaming to Free users over the coming weeks and to increase memory capacity for Plus and Pro users.” Therefore, the experience for free and subscription users will be more or less similar.