‘Not nearly careful enough’: Former OpenAI employee quits amid concerns over AI safety

Must read: Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon set to testify as New York City weighs AI rules

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He argued that several reports describe AI agents allegedly escaping controlled environments and behaving unexpectedly. These incidents are evidence that the AI industry isn't taking safety seriously, and that it's racing to build faster and more powerful systems.

Robinson also talked about his time at OpenAI, revealing that he oversaw safety reports for 12 advanced AI model launches and led the drafting of OpenAI's Preparedness Framework. “As the company sprints from one launch to the next, it is failing to achieve the level of care that I believe is needed,” he said.

“An environment where things like this can happen is no place to grow artificial minds that could be smarter than we are and that might not do what we want them to,” he added.

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Amid the growing concern, tech giants including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, and others have signed an AI accord, that required the companies to adopt voluntary safety measures, assess risks associated with increasingly capable AI systems, and develop safeguards to address potential harms before deploying them.

Trump has also formed a Super Intelligence Force to coordinate with the federal government and ensure that the US remains a global leader in the development of advanced AI technologies.