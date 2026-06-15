A Tesla for every person alive? Here's what Elon Musk's next wealth target could buy

After becoming the world's first-ever trillionaire following the blockbuster SpaceX IPO, Elon Musk has hinted that this might not be enough.

Last week, Musk became the world's first trillionaire after his net worth reached $1.11 trillion following the splendid market debut of SpaceX, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. SpaceX shares rose 19% on the first day of trading, and the stock closed at around $161, valuing the company at $2.1 trillion.

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What could be the next financial milestone for Musk? A post by World of Statistics said, "Elon Musk needs $998.9 trillion to become humanity's first quadrillionaire."

Replying to a social media post, Musk wrote, "Not impossible, but definitely requires factories on the Moon and Mars to achieve. By then, I don't think dollars will be used as currency. Just mass and energy."

Not impossible, but definitely requires factories on the Moon and Mars to achieve.



By then, I don’t think dollars will be used as currency. Just mass and energy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2026

MUST CHECKOUT | Elon Musk's $1.1 trillion fortune is nearly 8 times Gautam Adani's and 10 times Mukesh Ambani's

A quadrillion equals $1,000,000,000,000,000 or ₹95 lakh crore crore, roughly 288 times India's annual GDP. The amount is 70 times the US national debt and larger than the global GDP. A quadrillion could pay off the entire US national debt dozens of times over. It also represents the total economic output of all humanity for nearly a decade.

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Now, moving on to what Musk could do if he were to achieve this milestone.

He could purchase every publicly traded company on the planet, including Apple, Microsoft and Amazon. Besides this, you could invest in all real estate, gold and physical currency and still have money left.

With this staggering amount, he could purchase $166,666,667,000,000 cups of premium coffee, $10,000,000,000 of the world's most expensive cars, $2,000,000,000 of the largest mega-yachts, and $400,000,000 of the most luxurious private islands.

With this unlimited wealth, you could erase all personal, student and national debts across the globe. If Musk manages to become a quadrillionaire, he could finance the colonisation and commercialisation of the Moon and Mars.

If wealth were to be split evenly among the global population of over 8 billion, every individual would get a brand-new Tesla Model 3 or a similar EV. Every individual could also arrange a down payment on a house or several years of rent in most cities.

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One could have 40 luxury week-long vacations anywhere in the world, and an average family could get a lifetime of grocery supplies.

($1= roughly ₹95 at the time of writing this story)