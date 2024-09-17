Amazon deals: Best offers on iPhone 13, iPhone 15 Plus, OnePlus 12, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin in India on September 27, just like Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The company has announced to offer a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Bank credit and debit cards during the upcoming sale. Notably, Prime members will get early access to the deals on September 26 itself.

Related Articles

Here are a few smartphone deals that you should look can get during the ongoing offers on the website

Amazon sale: Best deals on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in India at Rs 1,39,900 (512GB). It is currently listed at Rs 1,31,900 on Amazon. Customer can get an instant discount of Rs 12,000 on HDFC Bank cards on the purchase of this flagship Samsung smartphone, bringing the cost down to Rs 1,19,900.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Apple iPhone 15 Plus is currently listed at Rs 79,900 on Amazon. Buyers will also get a Rs 1,000 instant discount on RBL Bank credit cards. The iPhone also comes with an exchange offer of up to Rs 53,350 on exchanging old devices.

OnePlus 12 5G

OnePlus 12 5G is currently listed at Rs 64,998 on Amazon, the same as the launch price. However, it is available at Rs 5,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards. It is available in Flowy Emerald, Glacial White and Silky Black.

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at a starting price of Rs 59,900 on Amazon. As per the listing, buyers will get a Rs 1,000 instant discount on RBL Bank cards.

Apple iPhone 13

During the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the Apple iPhone 13 will be listed at Rs 45,999 on Amazon. Buyers will get a Rs 2,500 discount on SBI Bank cards. Additionally, buyers will also get Rs 3,500 extra off on exchange. This will bring down the total cost to Rs 39,999.