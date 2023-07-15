Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is now live: Best deals on iPhone, MacBook and Apple Watch

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has kicked off, and it's a shopper's paradise for all Prime members. This highly anticipated annual event will span two days, starting from July 15 to July 16. The sale is exclusively available to Prime members, making it an opportunity to attract new subscribers to the Prime service. Amazon is offering an extensive range of discounts and deals on a wide variety of items, making it an ideal time to snag some fantastic bargains. In addition to discounts, there are exchange offers, bank offers, cashback options, and even no-cost EMI on select products. For Apple enthusiasts looking to purchase a new iPhone, MacBook, or iPad, we've compiled a list of the best deals available during the Prime Day sale.

iPhone 14

One of the standout deals during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is on the iPhone 14. Launched in September 2022, the iPhone 14 offers a plethora of features and colour options, including Blue, Midnight, Purple, (Product) RED, Starlight, and Yellow. Originally priced at Rs. 79,990 for the base model with 128GB of storage, this cutting-edge smartphone can now be yours for just Rs. 65,999 during the Prime Day sale. The iPhone 14 is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC, providing lightning-fast performance. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display boasts a peak brightness level of 1200nits, delivering stunning visuals. With a dual camera system comprising two 12-megapixel sensors and an LED flash unit, as well as a 12-megapixel front camera equipped with TrueDepth features, this phone ensures you capture breathtaking photos and videos.

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

MacBook Air 2020 M1

For those in search of a new laptop, the MacBook Air 2020 M1 is an excellent choice, and during the Prime Day sale, it's available at an irresistible price. Powered by the revolutionary M1 chipset, this MacBook Air boasts a brilliant 13.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display with a resolution of 2,560x1,600 pixels and a pixel density of 227ppi. It supports 30W USB Type-C charging and offers an astounding battery life of up to 18 hours of video playback on a single charge. The MacBook Air 2020 M1 comes in three elegant colour options: Gold, Silver, and Space Grey. Originally priced at Rs. 92,900, you can now own this sleek and powerful laptop for just Rs. 81,990 during the Prime Day sale. Moreover, flexible EMI options start from Rs. 3,917, and no-cost EMI options are available for a wide range of cardholders, making it even more accessible.

Also Read Game, set and AI: Wimbledon 2023 will see AI commentary for the first time in tennis with help of IBM

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8, launched in September 2022, takes wearable technology to new heights. Featuring an always-on display (AoD) and available in 41mm and 45mm dial sizes, this smartwatch is a remarkable companion for your wrist. The 41mm variant, initially priced at Rs. 45,900, is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 32,990 during the 2023 Amazon Prime Day Sale, offering a substantial discount of Rs. 12,910. The Apple Watch Series 8 offers a range of health monitoring features, including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate monitoring, atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection, and electrocardiogram (ECG) capabilities. Additionally, individuals who menstruate can utilise the watch to track their ovulation cycles. With an improved battery life of up to 36 hours on a single charge, you can rely on the Apple Watch Series 8 to keep you connected and informed throughout the day.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Google appeals to Supreme Court to quash antitrust directives on Android in India