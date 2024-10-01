Apple AirPods help millionaire find his stolen Ferrari worth Rs 5 crore: Here’s what happened

Apple’s Find My feature has helped several users find their stolen Apple devices and other products. Recently, AirPods helped a man find his stolen Ferrari worth Rs 5 crore in Connecticut, reported WFSB. Police in Waterbury recovered the stolen Ferrari by tracking the AirPods that were left in the car by mistake.

On September 16, the Waterbury Police Department (WPD) was alerted about the theft of a Ferrari 812 GTS, valued at around $575,000, from Greenwich, Connecticut. The WPD's Auto Theft Task Force tracked down the vehicle using the AirPods, which were located through the Find My app.

The stolen vehicle was found near a gas station on South Main Street in Waterbury, Connecticut. When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, the suspect escaped but left his iPhone in the stolen Ferrari.

Police used the iPhone in the stolen vehicle to identify the driver, 22-year-old repeat offender Dion Schontten. He was apprehended on September 26 while driving a stolen Acura and taken into custody.

The AirPods' ability to broadcast their location to a nearby iPhone helped the police pinpoint the stolen car.

If you are also planning to turn on this feature on your AirPods, iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad here are the steps that you need to follow.

1. Wear your AirPods and connect them to your device

2. Go to Settings

3. Tap the name of your AirPods

4. Scroll down and turn on Find My Network

To find your AirPods using this feature, here are the steps you need to follow

1. Open the Find My app

2. Tap Devices

3. Choose your AirPods

4. If your AirPods are nearby, tap Play Sound to hear a series of beeps

5. If your AirPods aren't nearby, tap Get Directions to open their location in Maps

Not just Find My feature, users can also buy AirTags to keep a track of their devices.