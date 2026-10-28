Apple iMac M6 launched in India at ₹1,74,900: Check AI features, performance and sale date

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M6 chip promises faster performance and AI processing

The new iMac features up to a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU, with Neural Accelerators integrated into every GPU core. Apple claims graphics performance can be up to twice as fast as the M4 model, while the Dual 16-core Neural Engine delivers up to twice the AI computing performance of the previous generation. Memory bandwidth reaches 170GB/s.

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Apple says the M6 iMac delivers up to 2.5 times faster performance in Microsoft Excel than the M1 model and up to 3.3 times faster graphics performance in Affinity. On-device AI prompt processing in LM Studio can be up to 12 times faster than on the M1 iMac and up to five times faster than on the M4. Ray-traced gaming performance can also be up to twice as fast as the M4.

Siri AI, macOS 27 and connectivity features

The desktop runs macOS 27 Golden Gate, bringing Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features across compatible apps. You can search messages, emails and photos, ask follow-up questions through Spotlight and perform actions across apps. Visual Intelligence can interpret on-screen content, while Siri can help with writing and editing.

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Safari can organise tabs by topic, alert you to website changes such as price drops and product restocks, and support custom extensions created from descriptions. You can also create Shortcuts automations using natural-language instructions and access AI-powered photo editing in Photos. Apple says these capabilities are designed with privacy in mind.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, optional 2.5Gb Ethernet and up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports. Apple claims SSD read and write speeds are up to twice as fast. Users can connect up to two external 6K displays.

Display, camera and seven colour options

The iMac retains its 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide colour support for more than one billion colours. It features a 12MP Center Stage camera, Desk View for overhead video calls, a three-microphone array and speakers supporting Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

You can choose from blue, green, pink, yellow, purple, orange, and silver. Colour-matched accessories include a keyboard and a Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad with USB-C charging. The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID supports secure unlocking and Apple Pay authorisation. Continuity features also let you share files, transfer tasks and control an iPhone from the desktop.

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Apple says the iMac uses 100% recycled aluminium in its stand, recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and recycled gold plating and tin solder in its Apple-designed circuit boards. Its supply chain uses 40% renewable electricity, while its paper packaging is entirely fibre-based.

Apple iMac M6 price in India and availability

The iMac M6 starts at ₹1,74,900 in India with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Eligible students can purchase it for ₹1,68,900. The higher configuration, with a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU, starts at ₹1,99,900, with an education price of ₹1,87,900.

According to Apple, pre-orders open on October 28 through its online store and Apple Store app across 35 countries and regions. The desktop will be available from November 6 at Apple Store locations and authorised resellers.

Customers can also trade in an eligible computer for credit towards a new Mac through Apple Trade In.