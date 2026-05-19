Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 likely to get major redesign : Here’s what to expect

Samsung is expected to launch its new generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 in the coming months. If the company is on schedule to debut, we could expect the launch as soon as July 2026. Now, as we get closer to its launch timeline, details about the book-style foldable Galaxy Z Fold 8 have started to surface online, giving us a glimpse of what we can expect.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This year, Samsung is reportedly making several changes to design of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 model that may include a slimmer build, a lightweight design, and a new hinge mechanism. In addition, the smartphone may also not come with S Pen support.

Must read: From AI displays to Knox security, Samsung expands enterprise ambitions in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Design changes to expect

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could weigh around 210 grams, down from 215 grams. In terms of thickness, the foldable could measure around 4.1 mm when unfolded. While it may not seem like a major difference, the look and feel could improve the in-hand feel and comfort for everyday use.

Advertisement

Samsung has reportedly redesigned the folding mechanism of the phone. It may open flatter and more smoothly with less effort, instead of feeling stiff or slightly bent in the middle. In addition, Samsung may move away from rounded edges and adopt a flatter, sharper look with more rectangular corners.

Must read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus review: Premium, powerful, but too familiar

Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung is also expected to launch a “Wide” model for the book-style foldable. Reports suggest that the smartphone has a 4:3 aspect ratio on the inner display and could weigh around 200 grams. It is expected to be slimmer, measuring at 3.9mm, as per reports.

The smartphone may also feature a dual rear camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide. Lastly, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide could be packed with a 4,800 mAh battery. Whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to pack a 5000mAh battery.