Apple launches special edition AirPods 5 in India with rangoli engraving: Festive offers up to ₹15,000

Special edition AirPods 5: Availability and festive offers

The special edition features custom engraving inspired by rangoli, the traditional Indian art of creating decorative patterns. You can buy it in limited quantities through Apple Store Online, the Apple Store app, and six Apple retail stores in BKC, Borivali, Saket, Noida, Hebbal, and Koregaon Park.

For festive purchases, Apple is offering up to 12 months of No Cost EMI on selected iPhone models, Mac and iPad. Eligible cards qualify for up to ₹15,000 in instant cashback on selected products. A six-month No Cost EMI option is also available on Apple Watch, AirPods and accessories. These benefits apply to eligible purchases and are subject to the applicable offer terms.

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Apple takes its India-created rangoli session overseas

Apple's festive campaign also includes free "Draw Your Own Rangoli on iPad" sessions with artist Arushi Kathuria, running from October 14 to November 9. Participants can use Procreate, Apple Pencil and a custom powder brush to experiment with colours, textures and traditional motifs.The session, created in India for "Today at Apple", will be offered for the first time in select markets in the US, Canada, Malaysia and Singapore. In India, Apple BKC unveiled a large rangoli design today, October 11, while you can create your own designs through Apple's online rangoli experience.

Apple is also promoting its retail services, including free engraving on eligible AirPods, iPad, AirTag and Apple Pencil products, video consultations with specialists, complimentary online personal sessions for customers who purchase through Apple Store Online, and free Today at Apple workshops. Its app also provides personalised recommendations and order tracking, with delivery and pickup options varying by product and PIN code.

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Apple operates six stores across Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru and Pune, incorporating local cultural elements into their designs and customer experiences, including a peacock-inspired identity at its newest stores.