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Apple launches special edition AirPods 5 in India with rangoli engraving: Festive offers up to ₹15,000

Apple launches special edition AirPods 5 in India with rangoli engraving: Festive offers up to ₹15,000

Apple is taking its India-created rangoli art session overseas, while offering new ways for you to personalise devices, explore creative tools and experience its retail services.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 11:53 AM IST
Apple launches special edition AirPods 5 in India with rangoli engraving: Festive offers up to ₹15,000Apple launches rangoli-engraved Special Edition AirPods 5 in India for the festive season. (Photo: Apple)

Apple has introduced a special edition of its AirPods 5 in India for the festive season, featuring a traditional rangoli-inspired design. The limited-quantity edition includes a Wireless Charging Case and is available through Apple's online platforms and six retail stores nationwide. The announcement also brings festive shopping benefits for customers planning to buy Apple products, including up to ₹15,000 in instant cashback and up to 12 months of No Cost EMI on selected devices. However, the campaign goes beyond product sales, with Apple also expanding its rangoli-themed creative activities to international markets for the first time. The festive offer is available from October 11 to November 11, 2026.

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Special edition AirPods 5: Availability and festive offers

The special edition features custom engraving inspired by rangoli, the traditional Indian art of creating decorative patterns. You can buy it in limited quantities through Apple Store Online, the Apple Store app, and six Apple retail stores in BKC, Borivali, Saket, Noida, Hebbal, and Koregaon Park.

For festive purchases, Apple is offering up to 12 months of No Cost EMI on selected iPhone models, Mac and iPad. Eligible cards qualify for up to ₹15,000 in instant cashback on selected products. A six-month No Cost EMI option is also available on Apple Watch, AirPods and accessories. These benefits apply to eligible purchases and are subject to the applicable offer terms.

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Apple takes its India-created rangoli session overseas

Apple's festive campaign also includes free "Draw Your Own Rangoli on iPad" sessions with artist Arushi Kathuria, running from October 14 to November 9. Participants can use Procreate, Apple Pencil and a custom powder brush to experiment with colours, textures and traditional motifs.The session, created in India for "Today at Apple", will be offered for the first time in select markets in the US, Canada, Malaysia and Singapore. In India, Apple BKC unveiled a large rangoli design today, October 11, while you can create your own designs through Apple's online rangoli experience.

Apple is also promoting its retail services, including free engraving on eligible AirPods, iPad, AirTag and Apple Pencil products, video consultations with specialists, complimentary online personal sessions for customers who purchase through Apple Store Online, and free Today at Apple workshops. Its app also provides personalised recommendations and order tracking, with delivery and pickup options varying by product and PIN code.

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Apple operates six stores across Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru and Pune, incorporating local cultural elements into their designs and customer experiences, including a peacock-inspired identity at its newest stores.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 11:53 AM IST
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