Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Max review: Portable powerhouse

Apple has launched its new MacBook Pro with M3 Max, which is perhaps the most powerful chipset on a laptop. Since there is more than one MacBook Pro with the M3 chip, it might get a bit confusing. I got to review the high-end MacBook Pro with a 3 nm M3 Max chip that comes in Space Black colour. Here’s my review of this brand-new Apple laptop.

In terms of design, the Space Black colour variant looks beautiful, but it looks more like a grey variant than a pure black. Apple has said that it uses a special material to make it less of a fingerprint magnet as compared to the older models.

As for the specifications, this MacBook Pro with M3 Max chipset comes with a 16-core CPU, a 40-core GPU, up to 128GB of RAM and 8TB of internal storage. It is also available in different storage variants including 512GB, 1 TB, 2 TB and 8TB options.

On the performance front, there are not many upgrades on paper when compared to M2 and M1 chipsets. However, it is more about how Apple has optimised its silicon across the ecosystem to give you the best performance and battery life. In terms of battery, it can offer up to 22 hours of standby performance that includes watching Apple TV, editing, gaming and more graphic-intensive tasks. This laptop manages to give you a desktop-class experience on the laptop.

In terms of display, it is one of the best displays I have ever seen on a laptop. It comes with a 14.2-inch liquid retina XDR display that offers, a 120Hz of refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness. To make the user experience even better, it comes with an exceptional six-speaker sound system. The laptop seems geared toward professionals like designers, editors and researchers. There is also high-end VFX, AI, AR based softwares that designers at Apple have been working on. They cab work for gaming or mixed reality that Apple might need in the upcoming Vision Pro mixed reality headset. The Vision Pro is rumoured to launch in February 2024. It looks like with such apps, these are just building block for the star player for Apple that is this Vision Pro.

As for the ports, this MacBook Pro comes with several ports including the SDXC port, HDMI port and more. You will also get a MagSafe charging port, 3 Thunderbolt ports, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Overall, it is a portable powerhouse for everyone.

Verdict

This Apple is clearly very expensive. With all its bells and whistles, the MacBook M3 Pro is priced at Rs 6.8 lakh in India. However, you can always opt for the base variant and get a respectable performance at a starting price of Rs 1.6 lakh. Comparing the base MacBook Pro with M3 chip with the higher-end versions of MacBook Air lineup, there is not much difference when it comes to performance and editing or if you are looking for a more portable and more affordable for all these features put together. But this advice only applies if you are an animator, designer, artist, editor, engineer, or researcher.

If you are planning to replace your desktop experience and you prefer something more portable, then it's an option for you. You can hook this laptop up to a bigger display or Mac Studio, but that is a very specific niche.

