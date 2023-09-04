scorecardresearch
Business Today
Apple Music offer: How to get six-month subscription for free in India

To claim the offer, users will need an iPhone or iPad to register to Apple Music and an eligible audio device

  • Prior to this, new users were provided with a month of free trial, after which, they had to pay a subscription cost of Rs 99 per month
  • Apple Music offers support for spatial audio, Dolby Atmos
  • Apple Music users also have an option to download and listen to music or podcasts offline

Apple Inc has announced an offer on Apple Music subscription in India. New users with eligible devices can now get six months of free subscription to this music streaming device. To claim the offer, they will need an iPhone or iPad to register to Apple Music.

Prior to this, new users were provided with a month of free trial, after which, they had to pay a subscription cost of Rs 99 per month. Notably, Apple Music offers support for spatial audio, Dolby Atmos. Users also have an option to download and listen to music or podcasts offline.

Here are the quick steps that you can follow to claim the free six-month trial for Apple Music.

How to claim Apple Music 6-month free trial

1. Pair your eligible audio device to your iPhone or iPad

2. Open Apple Music on your iPhone or iPad and sign in to your Apple ID

3. Tap on “Gen 6 months free” option

4. If you can't see this option immediately, then go to the “Listen Now” tab and find the option there

These new users need to make sure that their iPhone or iPad are running on the latest version of iOS or iPadOS.

Notably, the eligible audio devices include AirPods Pro, AirPods 2nd and 3rd gen, AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod Mini, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds + and Beats Studio Pro.

Apple Music India plan: Price, benefits

In India, Apple Music’s Siri-only Voice subscription plan starts at Rs 49 per month and Rs 59 per month for students. It is priced at Rs 99 for individual and Rs 149 per month for family plan. Notably, Apple Music subscription offers over 100 million songs and 30,000 expert-curated playlists.

Published on: Sep 04, 2023, 6:29 PM IST
