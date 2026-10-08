iPhone 18 Pro price around the world: India at ₹1.65 lakh, Türkiye tops the list

The comparison covers 23 countries and uses prices for the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro, with local prices converted into US dollars.

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iPhone 18 Pro price by country

Rank Country 256GB Price Approx. US Price Vs US 1 🇺🇸 United States $1,199 $1,199 — 2 🇨🇦 Canada C$1,836 $1,288 +7% 3 🇭🇰 Hong Kong HK$10,499 $1,338 +12% 4 🇲🇾 Malaysia RM5,499 $1,346 +12% 5 🇦🇪 UAE AED 5,099 $1,388 +16% 6 🇯🇵 Japan ¥219,800 $1,391 +16% 7 🇨🇭 Switzerland CHF 1,199 $1,443 +20% 8 🇹🇭 Thailand ฿48,900 $1,451 +21% 9 🇦🇺 Australia A$2,099 $1,462 +22% 10 🇰🇷 South Korea ₩1,990,000 $1,482 +24% 11 🇸🇬 Singapore S$1,899 $1,484 +24% 12 🇨🇳 China ¥9,999 $1,489 +24% 13 🇬🇧 UK £1,199 $1,585 +32% 14 🇩🇪 Germany €1,449 $1,624 +35% 15 🇸🇪 Sweden SEK 16,495 $1,643 +37% 16 🇪🇸 Spain €1,469 $1,647 +37% 17 🇲🇽 Mexico MX$29,999 $1,657 +38% 18 🇫🇷 France €1,479 $1,658 +38% 19 🇳🇱 Netherlands €1,479 $1,658 +38% 20 🇮🇹 Italy €1,489 $1,669 +39% 21 🇮🇳 India ₹1,64,900 $1,711 +43% 22 🇧🇷 Brazil R$11,999 $2,392 +99% 23 🇹🇷 Türkiye ₺137,999 $2,807 +134%

Prices are for the 256GB model. Dollar figures are converted values and can change with exchange rates.

India is among the more expensive markets

India ranks 21st out of 23 markets, with the iPhone 18 Pro 256GB priced at ₹1,64,900, equivalent to approximately $1,711 in the comparison.

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That makes the Indian price about 43% higher than the US price. Only Brazil and Türkiye are more expensive among the markets compared.

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Türkiye tops the list

Türkiye stands out as the most expensive market. The 256GB iPhone 18 Pro is listed at ₺137,999, equivalent to about $2,807.

That is roughly 134% higher than the US price, meaning consumers in Türkiye pay more than twice what buyers in the US pay for the same storage configuration. Brazil follows at approximately $2,392.

US remains the cheapest

At $1,199, the US has the lowest listed price among the 23 markets. Canada is next at approximately $1,288, followed by Hong Kong at $1,338 and Malaysia at $1,346.

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The large international price differences can reflect factors including local taxes, duties, currency movements, import costs and regional pricing policies. The comparison also notes that buying an iPhone from another country can involve shipping, import taxes and possible warranty limitations.