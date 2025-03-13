BGMI 3.7 update rolls out: New Rondo map, golden dynasty mode, and India-exclusive features

KRAFTON India has officially launched the BGMI 3.7 update, introducing a brand-new battleground, fresh gameplay mechanics, and localised features tailored for Indian players. With a new 8x8 km Rondo map, Golden Dynasty Mode, enhanced vehicles and weapons, and exclusive in-game events, the update aims to redefine mobile battle royale gaming.

“BGMI continues to evolve with every update, and with 3.7, we are delivering one of the most innovative gameplay experiences ever seen in the game,” said Minu Lee, Head of IN Publishing Department, KRAFTON India. “Golden Rondo and Golden Dynasty bring fresh strategic depth, while localised features ensure that Indian players feel a deeper connection to the game.”

The RONDO map, a brand-new Krafton original battleground, offers players a mix of modern cities, lush landscapes, and intense urban combat zones.

Key Locations in RONDO:

• Jadena City – High-rise buildings, escalators, and dense alleyways create vertical and close-range combat opportunities.

• NEOX Factory – Industrial combat zones with vehicle test tracks and production facilities, adding new tactical options.

• Yu Lin – A forested area with ponds and thick vegetation, ideal for stealth-based gameplay.

• Tin Lung Garden – A martial arts-inspired setting with rocky terrain, waterfalls, and pagodas, adding a unique combat environment.

New Features in RONDO:

• Deployable EMP Devices – Players can disable enemy electronics, scopes, and vehicle functions to gain a strategic edge.

• Dual Flight Paths – Two possible flight routes allow for diverse drop locations and tactical positioning.

• High-Speed Transport – Faster vehicles and transport hubs improve movement across the map.

• Destructible Terrain – Players can break structures and create new paths using explosives and melee tools.

• Dynamic Weather Variations – Shifting weather conditions force adaptable combat strategies.

This new immersive mode brings players to a mystical kingdom of floating islands and palaces, offering fantasy-style warfare with unique abilities and mechanics.

Golden Dynasty Mode Highlights:

• Reversal Blade – A melee weapon that lets players rewind their movements and health, giving them an edge in combat.

• Golden Scepter – Deploy a resurrection zone to revive teammates.

• Palace Conquest – Squads compete to secure a grand palace, unlocking exclusive loot and team-wide perks.

• Camel Mounts – Players can ride camels across vast desert landscapes, making positioning and rotations more dynamic.

New Vehicles and Weapons for Tactical Combat

• 6-Seater Pico Bus – A futuristic electric vehicle with acceleration boosts for team-based movement.

• Blanc SUV – A rugged off-road vehicle with additional storage, perfect for fast-paced gameplay.

• JS9 SMG – A low-recoil, high-fire-rate submachine gun, ideal for close-range combat.

• Explosive Bow – A silent but deadly long-range weapon that deals stealthy eliminations and environmental damage.

• Stun Gun – A short-range crowd-control weapon that temporarily immobilizes opponents.

• Armor Repair Stations – Players can now restore damaged armor mid-match, increasing survivability.

India-Exclusive Features: A More Localised Experience

• Hindi Voice Packs – Improving in-game communication for Indian players.

• Culturally Inspired Content – Special region-specific rewards and in-game events.

• Classic Map Enhancements – Upgraded Mylta Power, Erangel Bridge, and optimised performance for smoother gameplay.

• BGMI Cricket League Exchange Center – A limited-time IPL-inspired event, allowing players to vote for teams and earn rewards.

The update is now live and available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Players can jump into the new Rondo map, Golden Dynasty Mode, and explore fresh tactical options today.