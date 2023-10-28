Bharti Airtel announces deal with Microsoft for integrated calls on Teams

Bharti Airtel on Saturday said it has joined hands with Microsoft to offer Indian companies calling services over Microsoft Teams via Airtel IQ. Airtel IQ for Microsoft Teams is a plug-and-play solution that can be set up easily with minimum provisioning and management. There is no additional hardware involved.

Airtel IQ will enable companies to make and take calls to external users through the Teams experience streamlining communications and collaboration within the flow of work, the company said in a statement.

With Airtel IQ for Microsoft Teams, companies will soon be able to enjoy greater flexibility in connecting with customers across the country over fixed lines through the internet, the company further said.

“Airtel’s traditional strength of connectivity combined with Microsoft’s technology will result in reliability, cost savings, ease of management and, most importantly, scalability for all customers, ensuring that going forward they can focus solely on productivity,” said Abhishek Biswal – Business Head, Airtel IQ.

The company said Teams Phone integrated calling on Airtel IQ will help remove key roadblocks in every enterprise’s journey from managing multiple platforms for IP telephony and collaborations to lack of control and security and others.

“We are thrilled to partner with Airtel and introduce an innovative solution that will enable India’s workforce to unlock a new level of productivity, collaboration, and efficiency, transforming the future of work in the country,” said Shruti Bhatia, Country Head, Modern Work & Surface, India & South Asia, Microsoft.

On Friday, Airtel showcased various applications related to its 5G service at the 7th Edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023 and highlighted the practical use cases to the audience.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and founder of Bharti Airtel, on Friday announced that Airtel's satcom venture OneWeb will be ready to offer services across the country from November. The OneWeb constellation is a network of satellites that will provide high-speed, low-latency internet to India and the world. Bharti Airtel is the largest shareholder in OneWeb and will poised to provide satellite communication services to India.

Speaking at the event, Mittal said: "A new technology is now available for our country. Satellite communication is here to serve every inch of our country and of course the globe."

Mittal credited this achievement to the successful collaboration with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), stating, “With your intervention, we were able to get two rockets GSLV Mk 3 from ISRO to launch 72 satellites last year.”

Starting next month, India will witness an unprecedented era of connectivity, Mittal said. “Anybody anywhere in the country, however remote, far, or in difficult areas, can be connected from our satellite ground station that has been set up in Mehsana, Gujarat,” Mittal said.

