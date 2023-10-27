India Mobile Congress 2023: Akash Ambani praises PM Modi for his vision on latest technology

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, on Friday lauded PM Narendra Modi for working on latest technology and leading the digital connectivity revolution to connect 1.4 billion Indians.

Speaking at the seventh edition of the India Mobile Congress, Akash Ambani, the elder son of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani, said that PM Modi has given the current generation an aspirational vision to transform India into 'Viksit Bharat'.

"Our visionary Prime Minister has given my generation an aspirational vision of transforming our country into a developed India. You are always working on using the latest technology that can improve the lives of people. The best example is India's digital public infrastructure, which has been internationally praised" Akash Ambani said.

He added: "If anyone wants to get a glimpse of how a developed India is being built, all they should do is come to the India Mobile Congress" he said.

He also praised the Prime Minister's commitment to embracing innovation, welcoming change, and leveraging the latest technology to improve people's lives.

He pointed to India's digital public infrastructure, which has received international acclaim, as a testament to this commitment.

Akash Ambani further noted that Prime Minister Modi's challenge to make India a global leader in 5G technology had energised the nation.

"The best example of it is India's digital public infrastructure, which has been internationally praised. Millions of youngsters like me are inspired by your work in making Digital India a means to build a more innovative, inclusive and sustainable world. Last year, you challenged us to make India a global leader in 5G technology. Your challenge energised us, and what we have achieved has stunned the world", Akash Ambani during his address.

During the event, Reliance Jio Infocomm introduced India's first satellite-based giga fibre service called JioSpaceFiber, which will enable users to access high-speed broadband services. The new JioSpaceFiber is loosely based on the technology similar to Elon Musk's Starlink and was not available to India.

While showcasing the technology and products of Jio to PM Modi, Akash Ambani said: “Jio have enabled millions of homes and businesses in india to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected,” he said.

He added the one-of-its-kind satellite-based internet service will be available across the country at highly affordable price.

Jio has formed a partnership with SES to harness the most advanced medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology globally, specifically SES’s O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites. To start off with its operations, JioSpaceFiber has already been connected to four remote locations in India: Gir Gujarat, Korba Chattisgarh, Nabrangpur Odissa, and ONGC-Jorhat Assam.

