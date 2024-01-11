CES 2024: Hyundai unveils prototype of new electric air taxi, says will fly passengers in four years

In a bold move towards conquering urban skies, car manufacturer Hyundai has officially revealed its four-passenger air taxi, the S-A2, set to take flight in 2028. The announcement came at the annual CES tech fair in Las Vegas, where Hyundai showcased its commitment to the development of vertical-takeoff aircraft.

The S-A2, equipped with eight propellers, is slated to undergo test flights later this year. Notably, Hyundai claims that despite its multiple propellers, the aircraft produces minimal noise, comparable to that of a dishwasher.

This isn't Hyundai's first foray into the realm of air taxis. Four years ago, the South Korean manufacturer presented an early prototype at CES, but updates on its flying machine were scarce until now. In 2020, Hyundai expressed its intent to integrate the air taxi into the Uber platform. However, due to pandemic-induced shifts, Uber passed the division to Joby Aviation.

Hyundai's AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) subsidiary assures that the S-A2 is designed for distances ranging from 40 to 60 kilometres and will require a trained human pilot. The announcement places Hyundai in direct competition with other companies vying to develop electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles.

At CES 2024, the concept of urban air mobility extended beyond Hyundai, with Chinese car manufacturer Xpeng presenting a flying capsule for two people, and US company Pivotal, backed by Google co-founder Larry Page, launching sales of its small aircraft called Helix.

Pivotal's Helix stands out for its unique feature: it can be flown in the US without a pilot's license, offering a new dimension to personal aviation. The aircraft, priced between $190,000 and $260,000, is expected to be delivered in June.

