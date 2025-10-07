Chivas Regal launches Crystalgold in collaboration with Ferarri's Charles Leclerc

Chivas Regal has unveiled what it calls its most radical creation yet: Crystalgold, a clear spirit crafted from matured Scotch whisky that has been stripped of its hallmark amber hue. The release marks a bold attempt to reimagine how whisky is perceived and consumed, with a lighter profile aimed at early-evening drinking occasions more commonly associated with gin or tequila.

Described by the brand as a “revolutionary, game-changing innovation”, Crystalgold made its debut at the Singapore Grand Prix this week. The launch was timed alongside Chivas Regal’s collaboration with its global ambassador and Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc, who also co-created a cocktail named the Leclerc Spritz—a refreshing blend of Crystalgold, citrus, elderflower, mint, sparkling wine and soda.

The innovation comes from Chivas Regal’s master blender Sandy Hyslop, a veteran with over four decades of experience.

The clear spirit is crafted in the traditional Scotch method, aged in oak casks that impart notes of vanilla, apple, citrus and gentle spice, before undergoing a precision carbon filtration process that removes colour but retains depth of flavour. The result is a vodka-like appearance with the character and complexity of an oak-aged Scotch. However, due to whisky regulations, Crystalgold cannot officially be called Scotch and is instead labelled a ‘spirit drink’. Chivas, though, is positioning it as a natural evolution of the whisky category rather than a break from it.

Aesthetically, the bottle mirrors the product’s name: clear glass with gold detailing that refracts light like crystal. The brand plans to sell Crystalgold only through premium venues and select retailers to maintain its exclusivity.