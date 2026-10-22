Meta faces $25 billion penalty in New Mexico privacy case: Plans to appeal ruling

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Why New Mexico ordered Meta to pay $25 billion

According to Reuters, New Mexico’s attorney general sued Meta in 2021 after Cambridge Analytica, a now-defunct British political consulting firm involved in Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, obtained personal data from as many as 87 million Facebook users through a third-party app. The firm used the information to profile and target voters.

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The state accused Meta of misleading users about who could access their data and alleged that the company tolerated hate speech and other harmful content when it benefited its business. Judge Francis Mathew said a penalty exceeding $219 billion was warranted under state law but reduced it to $25 billion. At an October 1 hearing, the state had sought between $35 billion and $40 billion.

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New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez called the ruling a warning to technology companies. Earlier in 2026, the state had also won $942 million across two trials involving claims that Meta’s platforms facilitated sexual exploitation of young people and misled consumers about safety.

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Meta challenges the ruling amid wider legal scrutiny

Meta’s chief legal officer, C.J. Mahoney, said the company was confident it would win on appeal. Meta had asked the court to cap the penalty at $3.45 billion, arguing that it did not sell user data and that the state had not proved consumers were actually misled.

Meta previously faced a $5 billion Federal Trade Commission penalty in 2019 over Cambridge Analytica. Six other states also settled related claims for $459.2 million as part of a $17.1 billion multistate settlement in August over allegations that social media platforms harmed teenagers’ mental health.

Meta continues to face thousands of lawsuits and scrutiny from lawmakers. An analyst Reuters cited said the penalty was costly but unlikely to significantly affect the company’s valuation, given its nearly $2 trillion market cap.