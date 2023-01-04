Eyesafe unveils award winning advanced blue light display technology at CES 2023 in Las Vegas

Constantly increasing exposure to blue light emitted by gadgets, including laptops, smartphones and tablets are believed to cause eye damags. Addressing this very concern is the global leader in blue light mitigating technology, standards, and solutions EyeSafe, which is utilising blue light to improve display performance. BenQ has been the first company to partner with Eyesafe, which has come up with Eyesafe DTX monitor at the Consumer Electronics Show at Las Vegas.

Eyesafe DTX was designed by the company to show that the era of blue light mitigation at the expense of color performance is now a thing of the past. It utilises and recycles high-energy blue light within the display stack into luminance and colour resulting in advanced blue light protection without colour distortion, while reducing toxicity, while improving overall display performance. According to the company, Eyesafe DTX is a patented hardware technology that enables display manufacturers to reduce blue light toxicity while improving display performance.

Unlike other LED solutions, this technology is a bespoke solution calibrated to meet the specific requirements of each brand or manufacturing partner. Additionally, unlike other typical approaches to lowering toxic blue light emissions, Eyesafe DTX is the only solution developed in concert with the world's leading optometrists and ophthalmologists.

With Eyesafe DTX, BenQ will achieve the highest level of blue light protection in the market. BenQ’s Eyesafe DTX monitor has a Radiance Protection Factor (RPF) - level of high-energy blue light reduction in digital displays - of 70, making it one of the highest blue light protections currently available in the marketplace.

It is also one of only eight products featured in the CES Innovation Showcase Computer Hardware and Components category. Even the Eyesafe DTX is a 2023 CES Innovation Award winning technology.

