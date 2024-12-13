Game Awards 2024: Sony's Astro Bot wins best game of the year; check full list of winners

The 11th annual Game Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrating the top achievements in the gaming industry for 2024. The event was marked by numerous highlights, including major game announcements, star appearances, and musical performances. The standout title of the night was Astro Bot, developed by Team Asobi, which won the prestigious Game of the Year award along with several other accolades.

Among the surprise announcements was Naughty Dog's new game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a dystopian space adventure featuring Tati Gabrielle. Aaron Paul and Laura Bailey introduced Dispatch, an animated action RPG with a star-studded voice cast, including Jeffrey Wright and Alanah Pearce. Netflix also teased Squid Game: Unleashed, an online party royale game inspired by the popular series.

The event saw appearances from renowned actors such as Harrison Ford, Troy Baker, and Todd Howard, who presented awards including Best Performance. Other notable stars like Ella Purnell and Isabela Merced were also present. Musical performances by Snoop Dogg, Twenty One Pilots, and Royal & the Serpent entertained the audience, while the Game Awards Orchestra, led by composer Lorne Balfe, performed music from the nominated games.

This year marked a decade of the Game Awards, and a special innovation award was given to Fallout (Amazon MGM Studios) for Best Adaptation. Astro Bot not only won Game of the Year but also took home awards for Best Game Direction, Best Action/Adventure Game, and Best Family Game.

Other major winners included Metaphor: ReFantazio, which won Best Narrative and Best Art Direction, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which received the award for Best Score and Music. Black Myth: Wukong was named Best Action Game, while Metaphor: ReFantazio also won Best RPG. Balatro was recognized as the Best Independent Game.

In special categories, Melina Juergens won Best Performance for her role in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was awarded for Innovation in Accessibility, and Neva won the Games for Impact award. The most anticipated game was Grand Theft Auto VI.

In the esports category, League of Legends was named Best Esports Game, Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok) was recognized as Best Esports Athlete, and T1 was awarded Best Esports Team. The Content Creator of the Year was CaseOh.

The 2024 Game Awards celebrated not just the winners but gaming as a cultural phenomenon, bringing together entertainment, storytelling, and community in a grand celebration.

Check the full list below:



Main Categories

• Game of the Year: Astro Bot

• Best Game Direction: Astro Bot

• Best Narrative: Metaphor: ReFantazio

• Best Art Direction: Metaphor: ReFantazio

• Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

• Best Audio Design: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

• Best Performance: Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2)

Innovation and Impact

• Innovation in Accessibility: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

• Games for Impact: Neva

Popular and Ongoing Games

• Best Ongoing Game: Helldivers 2

• Best Community Support: Baldur’s Gate 3

Indie Games

• Best Independent Game: Balatro

• Best Debut Indie Game: Balatro

• Best Mobile Game: Balatro

VR, Action, and Adventure

• Best VR/AR Game: Batman: Arkham Shadow

• Best Action Game: Black Myth: Wukong

• Best Action/Adventure Game: Astro Bot

Other Genres

• Best RPG: Metaphor: ReFantazio

• Best Fighting Game: Tekken 8

• Best Family Game: Astro Bot

• Best Sim/Strategy Game: Frostpunk 2

• Best Sports/Racing Game: EA Sports FC 25

• Best Multiplayer Game: Helldivers 2

Esports

• Best Esports Game: League of Legends

• Best Esports Athlete: Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)

• Best Esports Team: T1 (League of Legends)

Special Mentions

• Content Creator of the Year: CaseOh