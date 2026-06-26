Get 5G smartphones at huge discounts during JioMart Digi Utsav; Check deals and offers

JioMart, the e-commerce platform, has announced its three-day Digi Utsav sale, bringing exciting deals on 5G smartphones, electronics, home appliances, and other tech essentials. During the sale, buyers can order their desired product from the comfort of their home and get quick delivery across select locations.

In addition, if you are looking for affordable 5G smartphones for an upgrade, then the sale is offering huge deals on brands like Poco, Samsung, Oppo, and others.

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JioMart Digi Utsav sale: 5G smartphones deals

During the JioMart Digi Utsav sale, buyers can grab benefits on selected 5G smartphones that include Poco C85x 5G, Samsung Galaxy F36 5G, Oppo K14x 5G and others.

The company revealed that the Poco C85x 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs 12,499, down from Rs 20,999. The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G will be available at a starting discounted price of Rs 19,999, down from Rs 23,999. Lastly, the Oppo K14x 5G, which is priced at Rs 19,999, will be available at a sale price of Rs 14,999. These prices may also include bank discounts and no EMI options for buyers.

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What makes the sale more exciting is that the majority of 5G models from top brands will be available at under Rs 20,000, giving buyers a chance to upgrade without emptying their pockets.

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Apart from smartphones, electronics and appliances will also be available at a discount on JioMart. Devices like hair dryers and trimmers, mixers, vacuum cleaners, water purifiers, and storage products will all be available with reduced prices.

The JioMart Digi Utsav sale will run three days from June 28 to June 30, 2026. The deals will be available on the official JioMart website or by downloading the JioMart app.