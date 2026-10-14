Google Fitbit Air vs Fitbit Edge: Screen-free simplicity or a display with advanced health tracking?

Google Fitbit Air vs Google Fitbit Edge: Design and features

The Fitbit Air is a screen-free fitness band weighing 12g with its strap. Its housing uses recycled polycarbonate and PBT plastics, and it supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Since it has no display or built-in GPS, you will need to check the Google Health app on your phone to view your health data. The Air tracks heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), skin-temperature variations and movement. It is water-resistant up to 50 metres and offers core activity and sleep tracking. Its lightweight design makes it suitable for people who want continuous health monitoring without a screen on their wrist.

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The Fitbit Edge, meanwhile, features a 1.34-inch colour AMOLED display and a physical side button. It weighs 17.7g without the band and has a recycled aluminium case. It supports Bluetooth 5.4, built-in GPS and Galileo for outdoor activity tracking. Alongside heart-rate, SpO2 and skin-temperature tracking, the Edge includes electrical sensors that support its ECG app. It also offers an altimeter, more than 40 exercise modes, automatic activity recognition, on-device workout metrics, notifications and media controls. Google says its GPS offers up to 40% improved accuracy over previous generations.

Both trackers support Google Health Coach, although premium coaching requires a Google Health Premium subscription.

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Battery life and price

Both devices promise up to seven days of battery life, and a five-minute charge can provide up to a day of use. Each tracker takes around 90 minutes to fully charge. The Edge also has a user-replaceable battery. The Fitbit Air costs ₹13,999 in India and is available through Google’s India Store. The Fitbit Edge, meanwhile, starts at $179.99 (roughly ₹17,000) in the US. Google has not yet announced the Fitbit Edge India price or availability, so you will have to wait for further details.

If you want a screen-free fitness tracker for everyday health monitoring, the Fitbit Air is currently the option available in India. The Fitbit Edge offers more functionality, including built-in GPS, a display and additional health features, but its India launch details remain unconfirmed.