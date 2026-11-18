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Google Play Best Apps 2026: Full list of winners

Google recognised 10 apps across creative tools, productivity, entertainment, sports and cross-device experiences.

Adobe Premiere - Best App of 2026: The mobile video editing app offers multitrack editing, precise video controls and speech enhancement tools.

ibis Paint X - Best for Creative Expression: The illustration and animation app offers tools for users exploring different visual styles.

Wispr Flow - Best Innovative App: The AI-powered tool converts speech into formatted text across applications, filters errors and filler words, and supports Hindi, Hinglish and several other languages.

Pronto - Best Productivity Partner: The platform allows users to book household services, including cleaning and laundry.

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Baby Development & Milestones - Best Under The Radar: The app helps Indian parents track developmental milestones through age-based activities based on local family routines.

Zolio: Daily Journal & Diary - Best for Skill Building: The app offers a platform for journaling and personal reflection.

Pocket FM - Best for Entertainment: The audio platform offers episodic stories for listeners.

FanCode - Best for Sports Fans: The platform brings live sports, scores and highlights together across Indian and international competitions.

Strava - Best Cross-device App: The fitness platform connects activity tracking across compatible devices and encourages participation through its fitness community.

Pocket Casts - Best for Watches: The podcast app brings listening experiences to Wear OS smartwatches.

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Google Play Best Games 2026: Full list of winners

Google also recognised seven games across storytelling, independent development, multiplayer experiences and cross-device gameplay.

Arknights: Endfield - Best Game and Best Story: The game takes players to the fictional world of Talos-II, combining exploration, resource gathering and industrial development.

Monument Valley 3 - Best Indie: The puzzle game features shifting architecture, rising waters and challenges involving perspective and logic.

ScarFall 2.0 - Best Made in India: The battle royale title features familiar Indian settings, including Mumbai’s urban spaces and local trains.

Pokémon Champions - Best Multiplayer: The game offers ranked, casual and private Pokémon battles.

Astro Arena: 3vs3 MOBA - Best Pick Up and Play: The game offers team-based competition through quick five-minute matches.

eFootball - Best Ongoing: The game regularly updates its gameplay to reflect real-world player transfers and performances.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor - Best Cross-device Game: The title combines mining, upgrades, and survival against alien enemies, and is available on Android and Windows.

How Google Play is helping Indian app developers

Google also highlighted how its publishing, distribution, billing and analytics tools are helping developers grow their businesses.

PurposeLab Studio, which developed Zolio, said these resources have helped the independent studio expand its reach beyond its immediate audience and make the app accessible to users worldwide.

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Neevu, the developer of Baby Development & Milestones, said Google Play helped turn a personal idea into a product accessible to families across India. Its publishing tools, developer resources and analytics have also helped the developer understand users and improve the app.

FanCode, operated by Sporta Technologies Private Limited, said the platform helps it connect its growing catalogue of mainstream and niche international sports with relevant audiences, making more sports accessible to fans across India.

Google Play said this year’s winners reflect the range of experiences developers are creating for audiences in India and beyond.