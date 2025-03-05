Google rolls out AI-powered scam alerts, live location sharing for Android users

Google is enhancing user security with a new AI-powered scam detection feature in Google Messages, designed to identify suspicious messages in real-time. Announced on March 4, this feature is initially rolling out in the US, UK, and Canada, with plans for expansion to other regions.

AI scam detection in Google Messages

Google Messages will now analyze SMS, MMS, and RCS messages to detect scam patterns and alert users with a "Likely Scam" label when a message appears suspicious. Users can then dismiss, report, or block these messages directly. To ensure privacy, all processing occurs on the device, meaning Google does not store or read messages.

Users can also disable scam detection in the Spam Protection settings of Google Messages if they prefer.

Live location sharing in find my device

Alongside scam detection, Google has introduced live location sharing in the Find My Device app. Similar to features on WhatsApp and Apple’s Find My, this allows users to share their real-time location with trusted contacts for easier meetups and enhanced safety.

Key features of Google’s live location sharing:

Control who sees your location and for how long

Seamless integration across different Android devices

Enhanced security for tracking loved ones safely

More Android features on the way

Google has hinted at additional security and convenience updates for Android users in the coming weeks. These features align with Google's broader initiative to enhance digital safety and provide a more connected, seamless experience for its users.