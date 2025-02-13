Love in the time of AI scams: McAfee warns of romance scams ahead of Valentine's Day

Cupid's arrow might be digital this Valentine's Day, but so are the scams, warns cybersecurity firm McAfee. As millions across India turn to online platforms to find love, new research from McAfee India reveals a disturbing trend: AI-powered romance scams are on the rise, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between genuine affection and sophisticated digital trickery.

In a report titled "McAfee India Romance Scam Report 2025", the company mentions how the integration of artificial intelligence into the online dating landscape has created fertile ground for fraudsters. A significant 61% of Indians believe it's possible to develop romantic feelings for an AI chatbot, and alarmingly, 51% reported encountering or knowing someone who was approached by an AI chatbot pretending to be a real person on dating apps or social media. This blurring of lines between human and AI interaction is fueling a rise in what McAfee terms "fauxmance," leaving users emotionally vulnerable and susceptible to scams.

Pratim Mukherjee, Senior Director of Engineering, McAfee, emphasised the erosion of trust in the online dating world due to these evolving threats. "Online dating has indeed revolutionised our approach to forging connections… However, our survey highlights that it comes with its own set of challenges. 84% of Indians say online dating scams, including deepfake audio, video, and imagery, and text and email scam messages, have impacted their ability to trust potential matches."

The McAfee research, conducted in India, reveals a preference for social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram over traditional dating apps like Tinder and Bumble for finding romantic connections. This widespread use of social media for dating also expands the scam landscape, with fraudsters leveraging fake profiles and AI-driven deceptions to target unsuspecting individuals.

The Threat of Celebrity Impersonation

A particularly alarming scam involves fraudsters impersonating celebrities or well-known figures on social media. McAfee found that 42% of respondents or someone they know had been approached by individuals claiming to be celebrities. These scams range from false promises of meet-ups and collaborations to fraudulent giveaways and VIP passes.

The consequences of falling for such scams can be severe. Of those targeted, 47% reported financial loss, 48% faced identity theft risks, and 56% experienced emotional distress.

Fake Profiles and AI-Generated Deceptions

The study also found that 69% of Indians have come across fake profiles or AI-generated images on dating apps or social media. This includes 34% who have encountered such profiles on mainstream dating platforms like Tinder and Bumble, while 54% have seen them on social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). Additionally, 28% of individuals reported chatting with what they believed was a genuine love interest, only to later realise it was an AI-generated bot.

How to Stay Safe While Dating Online

To help online daters protect themselves, McAfee recommends the following precautions: