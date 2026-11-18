GTA 6 is now live on Blinkit! 🎮 It took 13 years for GTA 6 to be released. In the meantime, we built Blinkit so that you can get the game delivered in minutes. We’ve launched it in select areas of Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata & Ahmedabad (launching in more cities between today and tomorrow). We’ll deliver a physical box with a download code inside (the box is a nice collectible for your shelf). Get yours now and start downloading so you’re ready to play from 19th November. Expecting a suspicious number of sick leaves over the next few days 😮‍💨 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) November 18, 2026

A box, not a disc

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Customers ordering through Blinkit will receive a physical collectible box rather than a traditional game disc. The package contains a download code that can be redeemed on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S console, allowing buyers to begin downloading the game immediately after delivery.

The move aligns with the game’s release format: the physical edition of GTA 6 includes a download code rather than a disc. Rockstar Games’ title is scheduled to unlock in India at 12:00 am IST on November 19, with preloading already available to players who have pre-ordered digitally.

MUST READ: GTA 6 arrives at midnight on 19 November: India price, preload and editions

Launch-day rush

The announcement comes as anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI reaches a peak in India. The game, developed by Rockstar Games, launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday, November 19, and is priced from ₹5,999 for the Standard Edition.

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Blinkit’s offering targets gamers who want a launch-night collectible without waiting for conventional retail delivery. By positioning the box as a rapid-delivery product, the company is extending its quick-commerce model beyond groceries and everyday essentials into premium gaming merchandise.

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What buyers should know

The service is available only in select areas of the 11 announced cities, so availability may vary by pin code. Buyers will still need a compatible console, sufficient storage space and an internet connection to redeem the code and download the game.

GTA 6 requires up to 212 GB of storage, according to Indian store listings, making advance preparation important for players hoping to begin playing at midnight.