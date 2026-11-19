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What has the ransomware group claimed?

According to Cybernews, The Gentlemen’s listing includes a brief description of Nvidia, an encrypted messaging contact known as a Tox ID for ransom negotiations, and a countdown showing 234 hours until the alleged data leak.

Nvidia has not publicly confirmed that its systems have been compromised. Cybernews said it had contacted the company for a response.

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The lack of evidence has also prompted caution from cybersecurity researcher Aras Nazarovas. He said the group had previously exaggerated its claims, misattributed targeted companies and used recycled stolen data.

“We should take each claim with a grain of salt, and verify data samples,” Nazarovas told Cybernews. He added that without samples or details about the affected business unit, it is difficult to assess the potential impact.

The researcher said the claim could involve misattributed information or a relatively small breach.

Who is The Gentlemen ransomware group?

The Gentlemen emerged around July 2025 and operates on a ransomware-as-a-service model. Under this arrangement, the group provides tools to affiliates who carry out attacks, with the affiliates reportedly receiving 90% of ransom payments.

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According to the Ransomware.live tracker cited by Cybernews, the group has claimed 1,123 victims across 95 countries. Its reported victims include MoneyGram, Glassdoor, LA Metro and NATO contractor Indra. The group is also reported to use AI to develop and maintain its ransomware tools and assist with post-exploitation activities.

For now, the Nvidia listing remains an unverified claim. Until the attackers provide evidence or the company confirms an incident, the countdown alone does not establish that Nvidia has suffered a data breach.