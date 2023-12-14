IKEA to start online sales in Gurugram from next year, offline store to open within 2 years: Report

Swedish furniture giant IKEA has announced its plans to commence online sales in Gurugram next year. This will mark Gurugram as the first serviceable location in North India for the company.

According to a report by Business Standard, IKEA’s India CEO, Susanne Pulverer, revealed the company’s strategic plan on the sidelines of the 27th World Investment Conference in New Delhi. She also stated that the offline store in Gurugram is slated to open within the next two years.

Currently, IKEA has a presence in several Indian cities including Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara. However, it has been absent from big north Indian cities like Delhi NCR. Earlier, the company had announced an investment of around Rs 10,500 crore for setting up two stores in Delhi-NCR, one of which is in Gurugram.

The timeline for the opening of the second store in Noida is yet to be decided, as it is expected to be “much bigger” than the Gurugram store. The report suggests that IKEA’s expansion plans are not just limited to physical stores. The company is also looking to broaden its e-commerce operations, focusing on areas where the stores are present or planned.

IKEA is also exploring opportunities to increase sourcing from India, with the possibility of the country becoming an export hub for the company. At present, IKEA locally sources around 30 per cent of its products for the Indian market.

