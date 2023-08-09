iQOO Z7 Pro 5G to launch in India on August 31: See expected price, specifications

The upcoming iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone has a launch date now - August 31. Under the hood, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will reportedly be powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 System-on-Chip (SoC), accompanied by a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging capability.

iQOO has revealed glimpses of the Z7 Pro 5G's design which showcases the phone's curved display, as well as the centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout.

According to recent leaks, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G might be positioned between the price range of Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 in the Indian market.

According to insiders, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and two RAM configurations: 8GB and 12GB. Storage options are also varied, with choices ranging from 128GB to 256GB.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC is rumoured to be the driving force behind the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G's remarkable performance. The handset has reportedly garnered an impressive score of over 700,000 points on the benchmarking platform AnTuTu.

When it comes to camera capabilities, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will seemingly come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, with optical image stabilization (OIS) technology for sharp and stable shots. A 2-megapixel secondary sensor adds depth and dimension to the photographic experience. On the front, a 16-megapixel sensor is poised to cater to selfies and video chats.

