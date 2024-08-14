IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils made-in-India Google Pixel 8

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has shared an image of the new Google Pixel 8 smartphone, highlighting the "Made in India" label. The minister posted the picture on his X (formerly Twitter) account, showcasing the Pixel 8 device, which has been manufactured in India. This comes soon after the launch of the new Pixel 9 Series.

Google recently announced that it has begun producing the Pixel 8 in India. The company posted on X, expressing its excitement about the roll-out of these devices and acknowledging the crucial role played by the Indian government in this initiative. The post read, “Excited to announce that the first of our Made in India Google #Pixel8 devices have started rolling off the production lines. Grateful for the partnership with Hon'ble Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw as we look forward to bringing the #TeamPixel experience to people across India.”

‘Made in India’ Google Pixel 8.. production begins.👍 pic.twitter.com/wsPTyjG8JC — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 13, 2024

The manufacturing of the Pixel 8 in India aligns with the government's "Make in India" programme, which aims to promote domestic production and reduce reliance on imports. Google's decision to produce its smartphone in India not only strengthens its market presence but also contributes to the growth of the local manufacturing sector.

With the Pixel 8 now being produced locally, Indian consumers could benefit from improved availability and potentially more competitive pricing. However, there's no official word on that aspect. This move is also expected to enhance the appeal of Google's Pixel lineup in one of the world's most important smartphone markets.

Google Pixel 9 Series makes debut

Google launched an all-new Pixel 9 Series on Wednesday. The new line-up consists of Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The devices are powered by Google's latest Tensor G4 chipset and get a host of Gemini AI features.