JioBharat 4G phone now available on Amazon at Rs 999; see all specifications

Jio has introduced its latest product, the JioBharat 4G phone, which is now on sale on Amazon. This device aims to provide affordable internet access, particularly for feature phone users still reliant on 2G networks.

The phone features a 1.77-inch TFT display, a 0.3MP camera with LED flash, and a 1000mAh battery. It supports up to 128GB of external microSD card storage and comes in an ash black variant. The phone also accommodates 23 languages to cater to various users across India.

Developed in partnership with Karbonn, the phone bears both "Bharat" and Karbonn branding. Priced at Rs 999, the JioBharat 4G phone offers accessible 4G internet connectivity and basic features. Jio has additionally launched economical internet plans starting at Rs. 123, which provide unlimited voice calls, 14GB of data, and access to Jio apps for content streaming. Alternatively, there's a yearly plan for Rs. 1234, including unlimited calls and 168GB of data.

Interested buyers can find the JioBharat 4G phone on sale via Amazon or at Reliance Digital stores. The company has not confirmed its availability in other retail outlets at this time.

Meanwhile, at Reliance Industries' 46th annual general meeting (AGM) held on Monday, Mukesh Ambani, the company's Chairman, shared that Jio Platforms is primed to take the lead on a global scale in advancing 6G capabilities. Ambani said in the AGM that Jio would be the first company in the world to develop the next-generation network.

