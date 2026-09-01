John Ternus to take over as Apple CEO today: New era of iPhone-maker begins

Must read: John Ternus’ biggest challenge as Apple CEO: Reshaping a decades-old leadership team

From hardware chief to CEO: John Ternus takes the reins

John Ternus has been working at Apple since 2001 across product lines including iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods and Apple Watch, giving him more than two decades of experience overseeing the development and evolution of some of Apple’s most important products. Before transitioning to CEO, he served as senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, making all crucial design and manufacturing decisions.

After becoming CEO, Ternus will also join Apple’s board. Meanwhile, Arthur Levinson will transition from non-executive chairman to lead independent director, effective September 1, after 15 years as chairman.

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Must read: Tim Cook leaves a trillion-dollar machine. John Ternus must build Apple’s next growth story

For now, we are waiting for an official announcement from Apple as Ternus formally takes charge as CEO, marking the start of a new leadership chapter for the company after Tim Cook’s 15-year tenure.

Cook’s new role at Apple

While Cook is stepping down as CEO, he will remain on the board as executive chairman. He will continue helping the company with certain important matters, particularly Apple’s relationships with governments and policymakers globally. John Ternus will have the actual day-to-day control of Apple as CEO. However, Cook will continue to guide as Ternus handles the company’s operations and business decisions.

Apple says the leadership change was planned well in advance, rather than being a sudden decision. As part of the transition, Johny Srouji, Apple’s chip chief, is also expected to take on a broader hardware leadership role, following Ternus’s move from hardware chief to CEO.