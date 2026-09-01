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John Ternus to take over as Apple CEO today: New era of iPhone-maker begins

John Ternus to take over as Apple CEO today: New era of iPhone-maker begins

Tim Cook has stepped down as Apple CEO, and John Ternus will be taking charge as of today, September 1, 2026. The CEO transition was announced in April after unanimous board approval.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 6:00 AM IST
John Ternus to take over as Apple CEO today: New era of iPhone-maker begins John Ternus to lead the next phase for Apple as CEO.

Apple’s hardware chief John Ternus will officially transition to the chief executive position today, September 1, 2026. Whereas Tim Cook will take on the executive chairman role in the company, continuing to serve on Apple’s board and support the company’s long-term strategy, while providing guidance to Ternus as he takes the reins as CEO.

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The CEO transition was announced in April after unanimous board approval.

Must read: John Ternus’ biggest challenge as Apple CEO: Reshaping a decades-old leadership team

From hardware chief to CEO: John Ternus takes the reins

John Ternus has been working at Apple since 2001 across product lines including iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods and Apple Watch, giving him more than two decades of experience overseeing the development and evolution of some of Apple’s most important products. Before transitioning to CEO, he served as senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, making all crucial design and manufacturing decisions.

After becoming CEO, Ternus will also join Apple’s board. Meanwhile, Arthur Levinson will transition from non-executive chairman to lead independent director, effective September 1, after 15 years as chairman.

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Must read: Tim Cook leaves a trillion-dollar machine. John Ternus must build Apple’s next growth story

For now, we are waiting for an official announcement from Apple as Ternus formally takes charge as CEO, marking the start of a new leadership chapter for the company after Tim Cook’s 15-year tenure.

Cook’s new role at Apple

While Cook is stepping down as CEO, he will remain on the board as executive chairman. He will continue helping the company with certain important matters, particularly Apple’s relationships with governments and policymakers globally. John Ternus will have the actual day-to-day control of Apple as CEO. However, Cook will continue to guide as Ternus handles the company’s operations and business decisions.

Apple says the leadership change was planned well in advance, rather than being a sudden decision. As part of the transition, Johny Srouji, Apple’s chip chief, is also expected to take on a broader hardware leadership role, following Ternus’s move from hardware chief to CEO.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 6:00 AM IST
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