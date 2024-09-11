NASA shares pictures taken from space of World Trade Centre after September 11 attack

On the morning of September 11, 2001, NASA astronaut Frank Culbertson, aboard the International Space Station (ISS), witnessed a sight no one could have imagined: smoke rising from the World Trade Center in New York City after two planes struck the Twin Towers. From his position more than 200 miles above Earth, Culbertson captured a haunting image of the event—a massive plume of smoke billowing over Manhattan, visible from space.

This image, taken from the ISS, shows the vast metropolitan area of New York City and parts of New Jersey, with a dark, ominous column of smoke streaming southward from Ground Zero. It was taken shortly after the collapse of the second tower, as Culbertson and his crew orbited above. The photograph stands as one of the most significant visual records of that day, offering a rare and chilling perspective of the tragedy.

Frank Culbertson was the only American off the planet at the time of the attacks, serving as the commander of Expedition 3 on the ISS. As the news reached him in space, he realised the gravity of the situation and began documenting the unfolding disaster. In the hours that followed, he captured photographs and wrote a deeply emotional letter reflecting on what he had witnessed from his vantage point.

In his letter, posted the day after the attacks, Culbertson described his initial reaction to seeing the smoke rising from New York. “The world changed today,” he wrote. “It’s horrible to see smoke pouring from wounds in your own country from such a fantastic vantage point.” He expressed the shock of watching such devastation while being on a mission designed to improve life on Earth—a stark contrast to the destruction taking place below.

NASA’s Immediate Response

According to NASA, the space agency’s role in responding to the attacks extended beyond documenting the event. In the aftermath of 9/11, the agency worked closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to monitor the air quality in New York. NASA deployed aircraft equipped with specialised sensors to fly over the affected areas, gathering data on potential contaminants in the atmosphere. Additionally, the agency utilised its satellite resources to observe the impact of the disaster from above, contributing valuable information to the recovery efforts.

Honouring the Victims with Flags Flown in Space

In the months following the tragedy, NASA paid tribute to the victims of 9/11 in a deeply symbolic way. Nearly 6,000 small American flags were flown aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour during its STS-108 mission, which launched in December 2001. These flags were later presented to the families of those who lost their lives in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. The “Flags for Heroes and Families” campaign was NASA’s way of honouring the victims and acknowledging the bravery of first responders.

At a Flag Day ceremony held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on June 14, 2002, these flags were distributed to the victims’ relatives. NASA’s former Administrator Dan Goldin described the effort as “a patriotic symbol of our strength and solidarity, and our nation’s resolve to prevail.”

A Permanent Memorial on Mars

NASA’s tribute to 9/11 didn’t stop on Earth. Employees at Honeybee Robotics, located near Ground Zero in lower Manhattan, were working on critical tools for NASA’s Mars rovers at the time of the attacks. In honour of the victims, aluminium recovered from the wreckage of the World Trade Center was used to create cable shields for the rovers’ rock abrasion tools, which were part of the Spirit and Opportunity missions.

Etched with the American flag, these pieces of aluminium now rest on Mars, serving as a memorial that will likely remain intact for millions of years. This gesture symbolised the resilience and enduring spirit of those affected by the attacks, extending their memory far beyond Earth.

The National 9/11 Flag

NASA’s involvement in 9/11 memorials continued over the years, with the National 9/11 Flag becoming a symbol of the nation’s recovery. Originally found hanging from scaffolding near Ground Zero, this flag has been restored and stitched together with contributions from across the country. NASA’s Kennedy Space Center contributed to its restoration, adding Florida’s symbolic touch to the fabric.

Today, the National 9/11 Flag is part of the collection at the National September 11 Memorial Museum, serving as a reminder of the resilience, unity, and strength of the American people in the face of tragedy.