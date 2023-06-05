Nothing Phone (2) confirmed to be ‘Made in India’: Check launch details, specs, price

Nothing Phone (2) is expected to launch soon. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone with transparent design will be ‘Made in India’, just like its predecessor Nothing Phone (1). The smartphone is confirmed to sell on Flipkart in India.

Nothing Phone (2) will be made in India

In an official statement, Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India said, “Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering which have led to enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India. Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment towards the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone (2) will be manufactured in India.”

In an interview with Indian Express, Sharma revealed that the smartphone will be manufactured by BYDa Electronic, a Shenzhen-based manufacturer, in Tamil Nadu.

Nothing Phone (2) launch, expected price in India

Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently revealed in an interview with Forbes, that the upcoming Nothing smartphone will launch in July globally.

The Nothing Phone (2) is likely to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India in July.

Eco-friendly Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2) will be made from 100 per cent recycled aluminum, 100 per cent recycled copper foil, 100 per cent recycled tin, 90 per cent recycled steel and 80 per cent of sustainably sourced plastic parts. It is likely to use 3 times more recycled or bio-based parts as compared to its predecessor.

In addition to this, Nothing claims that despite the bigger display and battery of the handset, its carbon footprint is 53.4kg which is more than 5kg lower than its predecessor. The company adds that Nothing Phone (2) comes with three times the amount of recycled or bio-based components compared to Phone (1). The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to come in a plastic-free retail package that has over 60 per cent recycled fibre.

Nothing Phone (2) specifications

Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to feature a 0.15-inch bigger display than the predecessor which has a 6.55-inch display. Hence, we can conclude that Nothing Phone (2) will come with a 6.7-inch display. It is expected that it will be an AMOLED panel that offers FHD+ resolution.

In terms of battery, a tweet by Nothing states that the upcoming handset will house a battery that is 200 mAh bigger as compared to Nothing Phone (1) which was equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery. This concludes that Nothing Phone (2) will come with a 4,700 mAh battery. This was earlier confirmed by the company CEO as well.

Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC. The upcoming smartphone will receive three years of Android updates and four years of security updates, just like Nothing Phone (1).

