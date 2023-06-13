Nothing Phone (2) to be launched in India on July 11: Expected price, specifications, and more

Nothing has announced launch of its Nothing Phone (2) on July 11 at 8.30 pm IST. The company has announced that the smartphone will be ‘Made in India’. The Nothing Phone (2) online launch event will be live streamed on YouTube and Nothing’s social media handles. The company has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

In an official statement, Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India said: “Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering which have led to enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India. Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment towards the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone (2) will be manufactured in India.”

Come to the bright side.



Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST.



Join us for the official launch on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/WoSw0gLJOx — Nothing (@nothing) June 13, 2023

Nothing Phone (2) expected India price

Nothing Phone (2) is expected to launch at around Rs 40,000 in India. Nothing Phone (2) will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Nothing Phone (2) expected specs

Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to feature a 0.15-inch bigger display than the predecessor which has a 6.55-inch display. Hence, we can conclude that Nothing Phone (2) will come with a 6.7-inch display. It is expected that it will be an AMOLED panel that offers FHD+ resolution.

In terms of battery, a tweet by Nothing states that the upcoming handset will house a battery that is 200 mAh bigger as compared to Nothing Phone (1) which was equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery. This concludes that Nothing Phone (2) will come with a 4,700 mAh battery. This was earlier confirmed by the company CEO as well.

Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC. The upcoming smartphone will receive three years of Android updates and four years of security updates, just like Nothing Phone (1).

